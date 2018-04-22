Takuechi Finance Takuechi Finance
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Mon April 23 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Builders' merchant sales keep rising » published 22 Apr 2018

Builders' merchant sales keep rising

The latest data from the Builders Merchants Federation shows sales up 4.0% in February 2018 compared with February 2017.

The BMF’s Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) tracks point-of-sale data from more than over 80% of builders’ merchants’ sales across England, Scotland and Wales, but not Northern Ireland.

Five product categories performed better in February 2018 than a year before. They were: Plumbing Heating & Electrical (+7.9%), Timber & Joinery Products (+6.6%), Ironmongery (+5.0%), Kitchens & Bathrooms (+4.6%) and Workwear & Safetywear (+4.5%). 

Six categories grew more slowly, including Heavy Building Materials (+3.2%) the largest category. Only Tools saw a decline in sales (-1.6%).

Average sales per day in February (which takes into account two fewer trading days) were up 12.0% compared with January. Landscaping (+19.1%), Kitchens & Bathrooms (+17.1%) and Heavy Building Materials (+13.1%) did better. All categories out-performed January.

The first two months of 2018 were 6.1% up on January-February 2017. Plumbing Heating & Electrical (+9.3%) did best, with Ironmongery (+8.5%) also performing well. With one more trading day this year, average sales a day in January and February were up 3.6% year on year.

Sales for the rolling 12 months March 2017 to February 2018 were 5.3% above the same period a year earlier.

February’s BMBI index was 104.5, with one additional trading day. Seasonal category Plumbing Heating & Electrical was top (125.2) followed by Kitchens & Bathrooms (115.2). Nine of the 12 categories exceeded 100.

 

VALUE EX VAT

Index

Oct 16

Nov 16

Dec 16

Jan 17

Feb 17

Mar 17

Apr 17

May 17

Jun 17

July 17

Aug 17

Sep 17

Oct 17

Nov 17

Dec 17

Jan 18

Feb 18

Total Builders Merchants

100

112.3

113.6

77.1

94.7

100.5

122.8

106.7

121.1

120.2

119.2

120.5

117.5

123.4

121.6

76.7

102.6

104.5

Timber & Joinery Products

100

112.8

113.7

76.1

99.1

100.9

121.2

102.9

117.1

116.7

116.3

118.1

116.9

124.4

122.1

77.8

108.0

107.6

Heavy Building Materials

100

113.4

114.1

77.0

94.0

100.1

123.0

106.9

122.5

121.2

120.6

121.9

119.4

125.8

122.8

75.2

100.5

103.3

Decorating

100

108.3

110.4

76.3

92.8

97.0

115.6

98.8

111.0

111.8

114.6

116.4

110.5

115.4

114.9

76.6

101.9

100.8

Tools

100

106.5

111.3

74.8

97.6

101.7

120.7

97.2

107.0

109.9

109.8

109.1

110.4

119.2

119.8

75.3

101.3

100.0

Workwear & Safetywear

100

110.9

133.2

72.6

109.5

102.7

114.1

85.1

101.4

99.4

95.2

100.5

107.0

112.9

131

86.1

117.2

107.3

Ironmongery

100

118.0

119.9

84.6

107.5

109.4

129.2

107.5

121.6

124.5

125.6

126.9

123.4

130.6

129.5

85.5

120.4

114.8

Landscaping

100

110.2

97.2

62.4

71.0

87.7

129.5

138.1

153.1

146.9

140.8

133.2

117.1

115.8

105.8

60.0

81.3

88.0

Plumbing, Heating & Electrical

100

116.0

132.4

94.0

114.9

116.1

128.7

98.3

109.7

110.0

106.6

113.2

120.3

128.9

141.9

97.4

127.2

125.2

Renewables & Water Saving

100

61.2

73.4

42.4

68.1

76.2

90.3

68.2

70.2

69.9

66.6

71.1

69.2

78.3

82.2

46.8

75.2

76.3

Kitchens & Bathrooms

100

109.4

121.7

83.8

98.1

110.2

123.6

99.3

111.3

118.3

113.7

117.5

114.5

120.2

128.6

85.9

108.2

115.2

Miscellaneous

100

113.6

122.2

92.6

113.2

108.8

124.4

103.4

120.5

113.7

117.2

124.4

119.8

118.4

125.3

90.7

114.4

113.2

Services

100

108.3

107.1

81.3

87.8

95.0

115.0

100.6

112.4

109.7

110.6

116.1

110.6

114.0

109.2

79.0

93.1

96.4

 

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 22 Apr 2018 (last updated on 22 Apr 2018).

More News Channels