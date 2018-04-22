Builders' merchant sales keep rising

The latest data from the Builders Merchants Federation shows sales up 4.0% in February 2018 compared with February 2017.

The BMF’s Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) tracks point-of-sale data from more than over 80% of builders’ merchants’ sales across England, Scotland and Wales, but not Northern Ireland.

Five product categories performed better in February 2018 than a year before. They were: Plumbing Heating & Electrical (+7.9%), Timber & Joinery Products (+6.6%), Ironmongery (+5.0%), Kitchens & Bathrooms (+4.6%) and Workwear & Safetywear (+4.5%).

Six categories grew more slowly, including Heavy Building Materials (+3.2%) the largest category. Only Tools saw a decline in sales (-1.6%).

Average sales per day in February (which takes into account two fewer trading days) were up 12.0% compared with January. Landscaping (+19.1%), Kitchens & Bathrooms (+17.1%) and Heavy Building Materials (+13.1%) did better. All categories out-performed January.

The first two months of 2018 were 6.1% up on January-February 2017. Plumbing Heating & Electrical (+9.3%) did best, with Ironmongery (+8.5%) also performing well. With one more trading day this year, average sales a day in January and February were up 3.6% year on year.

Sales for the rolling 12 months March 2017 to February 2018 were 5.3% above the same period a year earlier.

February’s BMBI index was 104.5, with one additional trading day. Seasonal category Plumbing Heating & Electrical was top (125.2) followed by Kitchens & Bathrooms (115.2). Nine of the 12 categories exceeded 100.