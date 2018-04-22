News » UK » Builders' merchant sales keep rising » published 22 Apr 2018
Builders' merchant sales keep rising
The latest data from the Builders Merchants Federation shows sales up 4.0% in February 2018 compared with February 2017.
The BMF’s Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) tracks point-of-sale data from more than over 80% of builders’ merchants’ sales across England, Scotland and Wales, but not Northern Ireland.
Five product categories performed better in February 2018 than a year before. They were: Plumbing Heating & Electrical (+7.9%), Timber & Joinery Products (+6.6%), Ironmongery (+5.0%), Kitchens & Bathrooms (+4.6%) and Workwear & Safetywear (+4.5%).
Six categories grew more slowly, including Heavy Building Materials (+3.2%) the largest category. Only Tools saw a decline in sales (-1.6%).
Average sales per day in February (which takes into account two fewer trading days) were up 12.0% compared with January. Landscaping (+19.1%), Kitchens & Bathrooms (+17.1%) and Heavy Building Materials (+13.1%) did better. All categories out-performed January.
The first two months of 2018 were 6.1% up on January-February 2017. Plumbing Heating & Electrical (+9.3%) did best, with Ironmongery (+8.5%) also performing well. With one more trading day this year, average sales a day in January and February were up 3.6% year on year.
Sales for the rolling 12 months March 2017 to February 2018 were 5.3% above the same period a year earlier.
February’s BMBI index was 104.5, with one additional trading day. Seasonal category Plumbing Heating & Electrical was top (125.2) followed by Kitchens & Bathrooms (115.2). Nine of the 12 categories exceeded 100.
|
VALUE EX VAT
|
Index
|
Oct 16
|
Nov 16
|
Dec 16
|
Jan 17
|
Feb 17
|
Mar 17
|
Apr 17
|
May 17
|
Jun 17
|
July 17
|
Aug 17
|
Sep 17
|
Oct 17
|
Nov 17
|
Dec 17
|
Jan 18
|
Feb 18
|
Total Builders Merchants
|
100
|
112.3
|
113.6
|
77.1
|
94.7
|
100.5
|
122.8
|
106.7
|
121.1
|
120.2
|
119.2
|
120.5
|
117.5
|
123.4
|
121.6
|
76.7
|
102.6
|
104.5
|
Timber & Joinery Products
|
100
|
112.8
|
113.7
|
76.1
|
99.1
|
100.9
|
121.2
|
102.9
|
117.1
|
116.7
|
116.3
|
118.1
|
116.9
|
124.4
|
122.1
|
77.8
|
108.0
|
107.6
|
Heavy Building Materials
|
100
|
113.4
|
114.1
|
77.0
|
94.0
|
100.1
|
123.0
|
106.9
|
122.5
|
121.2
|
120.6
|
121.9
|
119.4
|
125.8
|
122.8
|
75.2
|
100.5
|
103.3
|
Decorating
|
100
|
108.3
|
110.4
|
76.3
|
92.8
|
97.0
|
115.6
|
98.8
|
111.0
|
111.8
|
114.6
|
116.4
|
110.5
|
115.4
|
114.9
|
76.6
|
101.9
|
100.8
|
Tools
|
100
|
106.5
|
111.3
|
74.8
|
97.6
|
101.7
|
120.7
|
97.2
|
107.0
|
109.9
|
109.8
|
109.1
|
110.4
|
119.2
|
119.8
|
75.3
|
101.3
|
100.0
|
Workwear & Safetywear
|
100
|
110.9
|
133.2
|
72.6
|
109.5
|
102.7
|
114.1
|
85.1
|
101.4
|
99.4
|
95.2
|
100.5
|
107.0
|
112.9
|
131
|
86.1
|
117.2
|
107.3
|
Ironmongery
|
100
|
118.0
|
119.9
|
84.6
|
107.5
|
109.4
|
129.2
|
107.5
|
121.6
|
124.5
|
125.6
|
126.9
|
123.4
|
130.6
|
129.5
|
85.5
|
120.4
|
114.8
|
Landscaping
|
100
|
110.2
|
97.2
|
62.4
|
71.0
|
87.7
|
129.5
|
138.1
|
153.1
|
146.9
|
140.8
|
133.2
|
117.1
|
115.8
|
105.8
|
60.0
|
81.3
|
88.0
|
Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
|
100
|
116.0
|
132.4
|
94.0
|
114.9
|
116.1
|
128.7
|
98.3
|
109.7
|
110.0
|
106.6
|
113.2
|
120.3
|
128.9
|
141.9
|
97.4
|
127.2
|
125.2
|
Renewables & Water Saving
|
100
|
61.2
|
73.4
|
42.4
|
68.1
|
76.2
|
90.3
|
68.2
|
70.2
|
69.9
|
66.6
|
71.1
|
69.2
|
78.3
|
82.2
|
46.8
|
75.2
|
76.3
|
Kitchens & Bathrooms
|
100
|
109.4
|
121.7
|
83.8
|
98.1
|
110.2
|
123.6
|
99.3
|
111.3
|
118.3
|
113.7
|
117.5
|
114.5
|
120.2
|
128.6
|
85.9
|
108.2
|
115.2
|
Miscellaneous
|
100
|
113.6
|
122.2
|
92.6
|
113.2
|
108.8
|
124.4
|
103.4
|
120.5
|
113.7
|
117.2
|
124.4
|
119.8
|
118.4
|
125.3
|
90.7
|
114.4
|
113.2
|
Services
|
100
|
108.3
|
107.1
|
81.3
|
87.8
|
95.0
|
115.0
|
100.6
|
112.4
|
109.7
|
110.6
|
116.1
|
110.6
|
114.0
|
109.2
|
79.0
|
93.1
|
96.4
This article was published on 22 Apr 2018 (last updated on 22 Apr 2018).