Builders merchant volumes fall 11% in second quarter

The monthly analysis of builders’ merchant sales is becoming a familiar pattern – less product out of the door but more cash through the tills because of prices going up even faster than sales are slowing.

Analysis of June sales for the Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) shows that prices in the second quarter of 2022 were, on average, 17.3% higher than in Q2 2021.

Q2 2022 sales were 4.0% higher than Q2 2021 by value, with one less trading day this year. Ten of the 12 categories sold more including Kitchens & Bathrooms (+18.5%), Heavy Building Materials (+9.2%), Decorating (+7.0%), Tools (+2.9%) and Ironmongery (+1.3%). Only Timber & Joinery Products (-3.0%) and Landscaping (-6.3%) sold less than in 2021.

Comparing Q2 2022 with Q2 2019, a more normal pre-Covid trading year, sales volumes were 2.7% down but because prices are now 28.7% higher than two years ago, the value of sales was up 25.2% on Q2 2019.

