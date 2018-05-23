Building consultants join forces

From left, Robert Perry (Paragon), Malcolm Davidson (Bond Davidson), John Munday (Paragon) and Matthew Dunn (Bond Davidson)

The merged business claims to be one of the UK’s largest independent building and project consultants.

It will continue to operate as Paragon and Bond Davidson in the short term following the merger before aligning under the Paragon brand in November 2018 after a period of integration.

The shareholders of both businesses will all be shareholders in the merged company and will remain working in it.

Paragon joint managing directors John Munday and Robert Perry and Bond Davidson managing directors Malcolm Davidson and Matthew Dunn have known each other for more than 20 years and have worked together on projects.

Paragon’s John Munday said: “Paragon and Bond Davidson complement each other perfectly in terms of our respective project and building consultancy services and specialisms. We had a larger building surveying and due diligence offering whilst they had a larger project services offering. Together, we are significantly more skilled and able to advise a wider range of clients.”

He continued: “Both businesses were independently considering acquisitions as part of their strategic growth plans, so the merger is perfectly timed. We are now one unified team. Both companies have been seeking new team members and by combining forces we partly achieve that objective, are stronger and can demonstrate greater experience. We also expect new job opportunities will be generated by the merger.”

Paragon was founded as an independent consultancy in London in 2009 whilst Bond Davidson was established 26 years ago in Esher. The companies have respective turnovers of £14m and £8m, and employ close to 110 people and 80 people respectively.