Burns & McDonnell expands UK service offer

US engineer Burns & McDonnell’s has set up a new division in the UK to help clients get infrastructure projects through planning.

Burns & McDonnell has been in the UK since 2017 and since 2021 has been working primarily for National Grid on a substation project. In January it set up a standalone construction division.

The new ENS group will support work being undertaken by other divisions of the company, including UK Transmission & Distribution, Mission Critical and 1898 & Co. It has already started work on a number of substation developments in England and is soon to start working on its first substation development in Scotland.

ENS services will be offered at all points in the Burns & McDonnell engineer-procure-construct (EPC) process, the company said, feeding into optioneering, feasibility, statutory processes and concept through detailed design and construction.

Steven Morgan has been appointed as director of environmental services, UK & Europe, to lead the new ENS team. He has previously worked for consulting engineers Halcro, Grontmij and Sweco, the latter as group development director until last year.

“I’m excited to be leading the ENS practice at Burns & McDonnell, and to be joining an ambitious and fast-growing company,” he said. “Environmental and sustainability issues are receiving a great deal of attention, and as the UK updates and expands its infrastructure, Burns & McDonnell will play a key role in ensuring that our clients’ projects have a positive effect on the local environment and communities.”

Jonathan Chapman, managing director of Burns & McDonnell UK, said: “Steven has fantastic experience in this sector and is the perfect person to continue the expansion of our capabilities in the UK. It is another exciting moment for our business, as we once again increase the range of services available to our clients, and is indicative of the continuing success of Burns & McDonnell in the UK.”

