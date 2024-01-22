Caddick names new northwest MD

Managing director Paul Dodsworth (right) with Caddick's new northwest MD Dave Saville

Dave Saville joins Caddick Construction from Wates Construction, where he has been managing director for the north and midlands since 2022 following three years as business unit director for the northwest.

In moving from Wates to Caddick, Saville has made the same journey that Caddick Construction managing director Paul Dodsworth made 18 months ago. The two men worked together at Wates and are now reunited at Caddick.

Before joining Wates in 2019, Dave Saville was a regional director at John Sisk & Son for six years, and before that had 14 years with Laing O’Rourke.

His arrival at Caddick follows the retirement of Ian Threadgold, who launched Caddick Construction in the northwest in 2014 and built it up into a £150m-turnover business with a 130-strong team of people operating out of offices in Warrington and Kendal.

Dave Saville said: “Caddick is a strong brand in the northwest and its position in the market is down to the Caddick business and its balance sheet. I’m honoured to be taking the reins of a business with such an excellent reputation, and I’m excited to be continuing to deliver the high standards Caddick is known for.

Managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “Ian Threadgold built an incredible team, a stable business and a strong reputation for Caddick Construction in the northwest, all of which we’re committed to nurture and grow. Having worked with Dave previously, I’m confident that he has the right attributes, passion, knowledge and determination to achieve this.”

With the Caddick Northwest team in support, Paul Dodsworth says goodbye to Ian Threadgold

