Caddick wins £15m Speke industrial park expansion

CGI of the planned units

Network Space Developments has chosen Caddick Construction as its contractor for the 138,000 sq ft Spitfire Court industrial scheme, part of the Triumph Business Park in Speke. Work has now started on site.

Network Space Developments is bringing forward the speculative scheme on behalf of Infrared Capital Partners. The development plot is currently vacant land to the southwest corner of the business park.

Caddick will put up 12 Grade A industrial units ranging in size from 3,000 sq ft up to 34,000 sq ft. This will take the total footprint of Triumph Business Park, which is close to Liverpool John Lennon Airport, to almost one million square feet.

Architect for the scheme is AEW Architects.

Caddick Construction Managing Director Ian Threadgold said: “Despite slowdown concerns nationally, we are seeing a surge in industrial builds across the northwest and the Liverpool city region, which can take advantage of the strong transport links and infrastructure, strengthened by a skilled regional workforce.”

Network Space development director Joe Burnett added: “We are continuing to see good demand for this type of scheme at the moment and we are delighted to appoint Caddick and hit the ground running with a view to getting Spitfire Court ready for occupation by the end of the year.”

Triumph Business Park was bought by InfraRed in 2019 for £30m from an undisclosed vendor.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk