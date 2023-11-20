Cadman to rebuild burnt-out spa

The fire-damaged pool

Riverhills Health Club & Spa, on the outskirts of Ipswich, was hit by a fire in June this year, leaving a quarter of the building in need of rebuilding, including the swimming pool hall area.

Now Riverhills has appointed Colchester-based Cadman Construction to undertake the work.

"Our experience in completing various leisure projects has equipped us with the skills and knowledge necessary to ensure the success of this project,” said Stuart Cadman, managing director of Cadman Construction.

The main contract work is expected to be completed in the autumn of 2024.

