Cala appoints sustainability and MMC heads

Kathryn Dapré has taken up the role of head of sustainability, with Robin Dodyk joining as head of modern methods of construction. They will help drive Cala’s commitment for net-zero-carbon operation by 2030, as well as reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Scottish government’s 2045 target and ahead of UK government’s 2050 target.

Dapré will direct Cala’s research, innovations and targets across key areas contributing to reducing its environmental impact, working closely with teams across the UK to empower colleagues to play their own part in the business’ carbon reduction. She joins Cala from NHS Scotland where, as head of energy and sustainability, she was instrumental in developing and implementing national sustainability policies and strategies.

Dapré said: “With new government legislation coming to the fore and an increased awareness that the construction industry must do more to fight climate change, it is an exciting time to be joining Cala as the team steps up its sustainability mission.

“With a solid strategy already in place, I am looking forward to working with colleagues throughout the business to help make meaningful progress towards reducing our carbon footprint – not just in the way we build homes, but in the way we operate our business. Our teams are exploring innovative and pioneering means to meet our green objectives, and everyone has a role to play, so I’m looking forward to driving that.”

Dodyk has spent more than 44 years in the construction sector, including over 20 years with Oregon Timer Frame in Selkirk. He will guide the business in adopting greener housing, leading on MMC research, trials and implementation, as well as associated training and development for the wider team. He will initially spearhead a major initiative to roll-out timber frame across the entire range of Cala homes, ensuring efficiencies in the 40% of homes which already use timber frame as well as establishing and executing a strategy to introduce it to the rest of the business.

Dodyk said: “Within the construction industry, our route to reducing carbon will involve a lot of change and innovative thinking if we’re to achieve our sustainability goals.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Cala team when our environmental impact is at the forefront of the agenda. With timber frame offering up to a 20% reduction in embodied carbon over similar size traditional building methods, our plans to switch to this new approach is a huge focus. We will also explore other elements of MMC and wider innovations in construction to help achieve our net zero ambitions.”

Brian Johnson, development director at Cala Group, said: “Our overall sustainability strategy will help us to make great strides in our plans to reduce our impact on the planet.

“I am delighted to welcome both Kathryn and Robin to our fantastic business. Our industry will see significant change over the coming months and years ahead and our drive to become more sustainable is a big focus for us. These two new significant appointments will assist us in driving our longer-term sustainability agenda and further confirms our commitment to our changing approach.”

