Cambridgeshire picks nine for D&B framework

The framework, expected to be worth between £110m and £150m over the three year term, will be open to use by any public sector organisation across Cambridgeshire.

The chosen nine will mostly be supplying design & build services for education capital projects, but the scope of the framework may also include adult social care, offices, community and public buildings.

The selected contractors are:

Barnes Construction

Coulson

Jeakins Weir

RG Carter Cambridge

SDC Builders

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastucture

John Graham Construction

Wates Construction

The framework agreement runs until on 31st October 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk