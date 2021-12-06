Cambridgeshire picks nine for D&B framework

The framework, expected to be worth between £110m and £150m over the three year term, will be open to use by any public sector organisation across Cambridgeshire.
The chosen nine will mostly be supplying design & build services for education capital projects, but the scope of the framework may also include adult social care, offices, community and public buildings.
The selected contractors are:
- Barnes Construction
- Coulson
- Jeakins Weir
- RG Carter Cambridge
- SDC Builders
- Kier Construction
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastucture
- John Graham Construction
- Wates Construction
The framework agreement runs until on 31st October 2024.
