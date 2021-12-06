  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue December 07 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Cambridgeshire picks nine for D&B framework

Cambridgeshire picks nine for D&B framework

1 day Cambridgeshire County Council has picked five regional and four national contractors for its design & build contractor framework 2021.

The framework, expected to be worth between £110m and £150m over the three year term, will be open to use by any public sector organisation across Cambridgeshire.

The chosen nine will mostly be supplying design & build services for education capital projects, but the scope of the framework may also include adult social care, offices, community and public buildings.

The selected contractors are:

  •     Barnes Construction
  •     Coulson
  •     Jeakins Weir
  •     RG Carter Cambridge
  •     SDC Builders
  •     Kier Construction
  •     Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastucture
  •     John Graham Construction
  •     Wates Construction

The framework agreement runs until on 31st October 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »