Camp succeeds Bunch at Wates Smartspace

Scott Camp

Scott Camp has been promoted from commercial director of the £145m division after a competitive recruitment process.

He starts his new role from 1st September 2020, reporting to David Morgan, executive managing director of Wates Property Services.

His appointment forms part of a series of changes at the Wates Group announced last month. The restructure saw former Smartspace managing director Helen Bunch take over leadership of the Residential business and saw Smartspace become part of the Wates Property Services (WPS) business. [See our previous report here.]

Scott Camp joined Wates in 2002 as a project surveyor, having spent the previous six years at specialist shop-fitting contractor Plaza Interiors.

He said: “These are challenging times for our industry, but I believe Smartspace is uniquely positioned to find opportunities as customers review how they use their premises in a post-pandemic environment.

“Smartspace has the flexibility to adapt and respond quickly to changing circumstances, and recent appointments to help government departments reopen their premises on a Covid-secure basis have demonstrated how our teams can be trusted to work under pressure and in critical environments.

“We work across an enormous range of sectors right across the UK and are actively discussing with many of our customers how we can help them upgrade and make best use of their estates. I look forward to leading the business through this next, exciting stage of our development and growth.”

His boss David Morgan said: “The addition of Wates Smartspace to the WPS portfolio is a great boost to our business. With Scott at the helm I am confident that Smartspace will be able to take advantage of the synergies of being part of a wider organisation and build on our established relationships – particularly in the public sector. Scott brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this role and I look forward to welcoming him to the senior management team.”

Wates Smartspace undertook 600 projects across the UK in 2019, including the fit out of a new government hub in Edinburgh and 200 Marks & Spencer food halls.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk