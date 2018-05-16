News » International » Canadian government commits $1.5bn to light rail project » published 16 May 2018
Canadian government commits $1.5bn to light rail project
The Canadian federal government is to contribute up to CA$1.53bn (£880m) towards Calgary's CA$4.65bn Green Line light rail transit project, matching a commitment already made by the province of Alberta.
The province had allocated CA$1.53bn towards the project in July 2017 (link opens in new tab).
The first stage of the Green Line involves the design and construction of 20km of track, 14 stations, a fleet of 70 low-floor light rail vehicles, a vehicle maintenance and storage facility, eight bridges, four tunnels and three park-and-ride facilities.
Construction of the first stage is expected to begin in spring 2020 and be completed by late 2026. An estimated 20,000 jobs will be created to support the system's design and construction, with a further 400 long-term jobs forecasted for the operation and maintenance of the Green Line when it opens to the public.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 16 May 2018 (last updated on 16 May 2018).