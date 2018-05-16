Canadian government commits $1.5bn to light rail project

The Canadian federal government is to contribute up to CA$1.53bn (£880m) towards Calgary's CA$4.65bn Green Line light rail transit project, matching a commitment already made by the province of Alberta.

The province had allocated CA$1.53bn towards the project in July 2017 (link opens in new tab).

The first stage of the Green Line involves the design and construction of 20km of track, 14 stations, a fleet of 70 low-floor light rail vehicles, a vehicle maintenance and storage facility, eight bridges, four tunnels and three park-and-ride facilities.

Construction of the first stage is expected to begin in spring 2020 and be completed by late 2026. An estimated 20,000 jobs will be created to support the system's design and construction, with a further 400 long-term jobs forecasted for the operation and maintenance of the Green Line when it opens to the public.