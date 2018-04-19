Canadian JV takes Keltbray overseas

Keltbray Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian contractor Aecon to pursue opportunities on rail overhead line electrification works in Canada.

Keltbray, which has expanded beyond its demolition roots in recent years, entered the rail overhead line electrification market in 2010. It has identified Canada as market with potential.

If and when the joint venture wins work, it will be the first time that Keltbray has ventured overseas. A team of 10 has been despatched to Canada to work on forthcoming tenders.

“Our rail overhead line electrification business continues to go from strength to strength, increasing turnover by 11% in 2017,” said Keltbray CEO Brendan Kerr. “However the immediate future of the UK rail electrification arena looks less certain, and whilst we will maintain our commitment and focus on the UK market, it is only sensible and prudent for us to consider markets overseas which provide a greater degree of certainty in the medium term.”

He added: “Electrification is seen as a cornerstone in Canada’s drive to tackle climate change, and with our track record, we see Canada as a market with major opportunities for Keltbray.”

Aecon rail electrification director Dean Frazer said: “We at Aecon are absolutely delighted in our new joint venture with UK partners Keltbray. The businesses complement each other in both knowledge and expertise, and will undoubtedly form an integral part in assisting Infrastructure Ontario with delivering the $11.bn of rail overhead contact system electrification works across Canada over the next 10 years.”

Further Images