Canadians call on Rund for quality control

CGI of Liverpool Waters, which is set to complete in 2025

Rund has been appointed to support Canadian investor Starlight Investments as clerk of works on BTR projects at Liverpool Waters in Liverpool, Michigan Avenue in Manchester, and Victoria Road in Ashford, Kent.

Liverpool Waters is a 31-storey, 278-unit BTR scheme on the northern docks of the city. The Michigan Avenue scheme will have 391 units. Victoria Road, developed by King Crescent Homes, consists of 254 units across four buildings.

Rund’s clerk of works team have been providing quality management, fire safety and M&E inspections, including commissioning and testing, on all Starlight’s build-to-rent projects since January 2024. Its surveyors are on site weekly delivering quality inspections along with monthly visits for fire and M&E inspections from autumn 2024.

Rund director Phil Smith said: “This is an exciting partnership with Starlight Investments who are committed to providing high quality build to rent schemes in major cities across the UK and the London commuter belt. Demand for build to rent schemes remains high in the UK and we’re looking forward to bringing our experience and clerk of work skills to what will be three very significant schemes.”

Liverpool Waters is set to complete next year, with Michigan Avenue and Victoria Road scheduled for completion in 2026.

