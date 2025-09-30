Graham’s £400m Fallowfield campus rebuild moves forward

CGI of how the University of Manchester’s Fallowfield campus might look

Manchester City Council has granted reserved matters planning consent for Viridis Living’s redevelopment of the University of Manchester’s Fallowfield campus.

Viridis Living has a £400m contract to design, build, finance and operate (DBFO) student halls on Fallowfield. The consortium comprises John Graham Construction, Derwent FM and Equitix.

Enabling works are progressing ahead of the main construction programme, which will begin in early 2026.

Covering Owens Park, Oak House and Woolton Hall, the development will deliver up to 3,300 student rooms across five separate neighbourhoods, along with amenity spaces and ancillary residential dwellings.

Viridis Living also submitted its first application to the Building Safety Regulator in June 2025, three months ahead of planning approval.

Graham, on behalf of the consortium, has led the planning process in collaboration with the University of Manchester, architects Sheppard Robson and planning consultants Deloitte.

Graham project director Neil McFarlane said: “We’re delighted to reach this important milestone on a project of such scale and significance. The approved plans reflect our commitment to delivering a quality development that meets the evolving needs of students and the university.

“The engagement with the local community and our response to challenging environmental targets have resulted in a well-received planning application. Inclusion, accessibility and student wellbeing are embedded throughout the scheme, making this one of the most forward-thinking student accommodation developments in the UK.”

Barra Mac Ruairí, chief property officer at the University of Manchester, said: “We are really pleased with the progress and see this as a major milestone in providing quality homes in Fallowfield with excellent student support facilities. This project is significant, and we remain focused on delivery and maintaining quality throughout the build process. There are more milestones ahead, and we are committed to achieving our goals for residential renewal.”

Sheppard Robson partner Natalia Maximova said: “Our design draws on the site’s layered history and character—from the rich parkland setting to the careful preservation and relocation of Mitzi Cunliffe’s ‘Cosmos 1’ relief sculpture. The detailed proposals establish five distinct neighbourhoods, fostering a sense of belonging through varied colours, textures, and finishes, with sustainability and wellbeing as unifying threads.

“The new social hub and additional study areas provide a variety of spaces that encourage togetherness and help reduce stress and isolation. We have increased biodiversity through new green spaces and a car-free environment, helping to rebuild the student community at Fallowfield as part of one of the world’s largest Passivhaus developments.”

A phased handover is planned, allowing students to move into their new homes from 2026 through to 2030.

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