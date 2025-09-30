Vezey returns to Balfour Beatty as head of highways

Joanna Vezey

Joanna Vezey returns to Balfour Beatty in December 2025 after 14 years with Laing O’Rourke.

She joined Balfour Beatty as a graduate in 1999 and spent the first seven years of her career there. Shen then spent several years with Network Rail before joining Laing O’Rourke in 2011, initially in Australia before returning to the UK.

She was technical director for Laing O’Rourke’s Europe Hub for five years, which involved overseeing a substantial number of technical professionals across the entire business, including manufacturing and direct delivery.

At Balfour Beatty, Vezey replaces Phil Clifton, who was promoted to divisional chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s major projects, highways and ground engineering businesses earlier this year, as well as becoming group sector lead for UK transport.

Joanna Vezey said of her new job: “To return to Balfour Beatty – having started my career as a graduate at the company – is truly an honour. Whilst I am sure that much has changed over the years, I know that some things remain the same: the laser-sharp focus on culture, the incredible expertise and capabilities of its people, and its unwavering commitment to health and safety.

“I look forward to starting the next chapter of my career at Balfour Beatty and working closely alongside our customers and the many talented individuals that make up this great company.”

Phil Clifton said: “I am pleased to hand over the reins of our UK Highways business to Joanna. She possesses a deep knowledge of our industry and fully understands its complexities.

“With the critical Lower Thames Crossing project gearing up having received government approval earlier this year, and the recent announcement on funding for the Roads Investment Strategy 3, I can’t think of anyone better suited to lead the charge as we enter an exciting period of growth.”

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