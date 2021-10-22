Care home group plans £20m of projects

Construction on the new 58-bed care home in Milton of Leys is expected to begin shortly. A new retirement village comprising 11 properties for independent living will be built alongside the new care home, in the largest-ever investment by Parklands group.

The finance deal from Triodos Bank also covers a refinance of Parklands’ existing portfolio across the north of Scotland.

Ron Taylor, managing director of Parklands Care Homes, said: “We are delighted to be working with Triodos, a bank with a great track record in sustainable and socially responsible investments. Our new partnership with Triodos gives us a platform for growth and means we can focus on providing additional care capacity to serve the needs of our growing older population.

“Our forthcoming investment in Inverness will be our largest and most innovative, combining the traditional model of residential care with independent later living support, and will provide an important economic boost for the city, generating new jobs and supporting the local supply chain. As we approach our 30th anniversary of caring for older people in the north, Parklands will continue to invest and innovate.”

Rob Keegan, business banking regional manager for Scotland at Triodos Bank UK, added: “The social care sector is one which has a huge impact upon many families’ lives, and we’re pleased to support organisations like Parklands that are delivering compassionate, award-winning care. All of its homes are rooted in their communities and look to make a real difference to people across the north of Scotland.”

