Cat to show four battery-powered prototypes

Battery-powered Cat 301.9

Among Caterpillar machines on show at Bauma will be the electric 301.9 mini excavator, 320 medium excavator, 950 GC medium wheeled loader and 906 compact wheeled loader.

All four machines are powered by Caterpillar battery prototypes and include an onboard AC charger. The company also plans to offer an offboard DC fast charging option.

No launch dates have been announed yet for market introduction but the smaller machines – the 301.9 mini excavator and 906 compact wheeled loader – are expected to be the first commercially available models, the manufacturer said.

Caterpillar Construction Industries Group president Tony Fassino said: “It’s important we meet customers on their sustainability journey today with a variety of solutions including machines that run on renewable fuels or technology that increases fuel efficiency, as well as supporting them into the future as we power our next generation of machines.”

Joe Creed, Energy & Transportation Group president, added: “Our electrified products leverage our deep system integration experience and are designed to meet the performance expectations that customers have come to expect from Caterpillar.”

Cat 906 compact wheeled loader

Caterpillar will not be exhibiting directly at Bauma but the machines will showns by its German distributor, Zeppelin. Previously the two companies exhibited jointly. Other notable absentees form the world's biggest construction machinjery trade fair this year are JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment, Metso and JLG.

Cat 320 excavator

Cat 950 GC wheeled loader

