Causeway acquires Reference Point

Reference Point is Causeway's third acquisition since 2021 when it got an injection of private equity from Five Arrows Principal Investments.

Through SkillGuard, its mobile workforce management system, Reference Point is best known in the UK for delivering Network Rail’s Sentinel health & safety passport system as well as National Highways’ passport scheme.

Reference Point also provides software that is used by London Underground to manage training courses across its supply chain.

Causeway said that this acquisition gave it a single platform for industry bodies, asset owners and contractors to manage operatives' identity, training compliance, health, safety, and resource management across the supply chain.

Causeway chief commercial officer Ollie McGovern said: “We understand that the skills shortage is one of the largest pressures facing the industry right now, and so with this latest acquisition of Reference Point, Causeway is committed to providing technology solutions that help our customers tackle this head-on.

“By integrating Reference Point with Causeway’s solutions, we can now offer a platform that provides a single solution which benefits the operative and their employer in some of the most challenging areas of our sector including skills, resourcing, attendance management and compliance with health & safety regulations.”

Reference Point chief executive Beric Davis said: "Having previously worked alongside Causeway, we knew that its ambitions and company culture aligned with our own. We’re delighted to be part of this rapidly growing, dynamic business where we will continue to deliver world-class solutions that best serve the workforce, their employers, and clients alike.”

Reference Point has more than 35,000 organisations using its systems, supporting more than 3.5 million workers. Causeway Technologies was founded in 1999 by chief executive Phil Brown. It provides software to the construction industry. Mutual clients include Balfour Beatty, Kier, National Highways and Tarmac.

