Cement group reshuffles management board

Fabien Charbonnel, chief executive of French start-up Cement In Europe (Cem’in’eu), Xu Gang, vice president of Huaxin Cement Company, and Kevin Lunney, chief operating officer of Irish materials firm Mannok Holdings were voted in at the WCA general assembly meeting in January.

Mohammed Ali Al-Garni, CEO of Saudi Cement, and Roland van Wijnen, CEO of South African cement firm PPC, were re-elected to the board.

Two long-standing directors, Vincent Lefebvre, founder and chairman of Cem’in’eu and Mahendra Singhi, CEO of Indian producer Dalmia Cement, have resigned from the board.

Speaking to delegates to the general assembly, WCA president Song Zhiping said: “In 2023, the world economy and the industry will encounter challenges and uncertainties in pursuit of development. In the face of intricate and complex circumstances, WCA shall continue to contribute its strength and wisdom, provide support and service to its members and stakeholders, and promote sustainable development of the industry.”

The WCA, a not-for-profit company incorporated under UK law, was set up in 2016 to represent the interests of the global cement and clinker industry. It has offices in London and Beijing.

The organisation aspires to a sustainable cement industry and encourages technical developments and innovations by its members to achieve ‘full decarbonisation’ in line with the UN’s sustainable development goals and the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Most WCA members are cement producers, ranging from the largest, with capacities of up to 540 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to the smallest with capacities of 0.5mtpa.

