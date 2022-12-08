Cemex to burn hydrogen in its Mexican cement kilns

Cemex' Tepeaca plant in Mexico is one of four that will implement hydrogen injection technology

By injecting hydrogen into its cement kilns as a catalyst, Cemex hopes to optimise the combustion process and minimise its climate impact.

The company said the use of lower-carbon fuels is “an essential lever” for its 2030 goal to reduce CO 2 emissions in cement production by more than 47%. In September 2022 Cemex achieved a 34% alternative fuels substitution rate, an all-time high for the company.

"Hydrogen is a key technology to accelerate the implementation of our climate action roadmap,” said Ricardo Naya, president of Cemex Mexico. “With this project, we expect to increase alternative fuels consumption in our kilns by 8% to 10%.”

Cemex claims to have pioneered the adoption of hydrogen technology with successful projects running since 2019. Since 2021, the company has been using hydrogen in all its European plants, and recently inaugurated a similar project in the Dominican Republic. The company expects to continue increasing the use of hydrogen in other operations worldwide.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk