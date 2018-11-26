Centre Plant goes big on Chinese diggers

Centre Plant’s order includes seven of the Sany SY215

The deal, struck by Sany’s UK distributor TDL Equipment, is said to be the single biggest Sany order ever taken in Europe.

TDL Equipment began representing Sany in 2014 and to date has made sales to AB2000, WH Malcom, Garriock Bros and Dow Waste Management.

Centre Plant, set up 26 years ago by Pat McBride and his father Peter, is the sister company to groundworks contractor Allma Construction. It usually buys Case machines but TDL regional sales manager Grant Maclaine made a pitch. “Initially the discussion was about replacing 12 machines so we offered them a 14 and 21 tonne machine for demo,” he said.

Centre Plant managing director Pat McBride said: “We put two of our most experienced operators on the two demo machines, guys who we knew would moan and groan if there were any problems. The feedback was very positive”.

The order grew from 12 machines to 23 machines, ranging from 13 to 36 tonnes.

Centre Plant has ordered 15 Sany SY135 models, seven of the SY215 and one SY365. They come with a one-year/ 2000-hour warranty on the machine itself, three years/ 6000 hours for the powertrain and major components and a five-year/ 10,000-hour structural warranty on the chassis, boom and arm.

Centre Plant has ordered the machines fitted with Hill Tefra hydraulic hitches, Strickland buckets, vandal guards, boxing rings and green beacons.