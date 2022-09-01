Change at the top for Cowi

Lars-Peter Søbye (left) is handing over to Jens Højgaard Christoffersen

On 1st October, Jens Højgaard Christoffersen takes over as group chief executive of Cowi, succeeding Lars-Peter Søbye, who has decided to step down after 14 years in the post.

Jens Højgaard Christoffersen is already a member of the executive board as chief business development officer. Aged 53, he has been with Cowi for 27 years.

Lars-Peter Søbye, 62, joined the firm in 1986, 36 years ago, and has been chief executive since 2008. He said: “Like they say, you need to stop while the going is good, and that's now, in my case. We've launched a new strategy, which has been embraced by our employees and customers. I'm so proud to have had the chance to be part of a company with such an important vision that does such important work in society and the world – together with engaged and talented colleagues."

In the first six months of 2022 Cowi’s turnover increased by 9% to DKK 3,635m (£422m), while profit before tax and interest payments was up 11% to DKK 205m (£24m).

Søbye added: “Our financial results are record-high and we've only just embarked on the green transition. Letting Jens take over the reins now will allow him and the management team to fine-tune our business and plans."

As of 1st October 2022 the executive board will consist of Jens Højgaard Christoffersen (group CEO), Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen (chief financial officer) and Rasmus Ødum (chief operating officer). A fourth board member, to take Christoffersen’s old seat, is expected to be appointed in due course.

