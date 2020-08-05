Change of contractor for Macclesfield hospital

The planned Christie at Macclesfield cancer centre

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust initially handed Galliford Try a £15m contract in January 2020 to build a cancer treatment centre in Macclesfield, similar to its existing one in Manchester.

Galliford Try started demolition on site as planned and has now completed that phase of work. The trust has now brought in Vinci to take over construction of the new two-storey building.

The project was initially aiming for completion in autumn 2021, but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means that completion will be delayed until the end of 2021, ready for patients in 2022.

