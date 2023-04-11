  1. Instagram
Thu April 13 2023

Chemical contract for L&T

1 day Indian contractor Larsen & Toubro has won a ‘significant’ order for engineering, procurement and construction of a chemical plant in Rajasthan.

The contract is for facilities to produce around 240,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate and 210,000 tonnes of weak nitric acid annually. The client is Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, one of India’s leading fertiliser manufacturers.

The plants will be built under license from Casale, a privately owned Swiss company based in Lugano.

The project will be carried out by Larsen & Toubro’s Energy Hydrocarbon division which specialises in integrated design-build projects in the offshore/onshore petrochemical industries.

The contract is worth up to £244m.

