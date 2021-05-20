Chepstow places £20m Volvo order

Volvo A40G articulated dump truck

Chepstow Plant International (CPI) is buying more than 70 new machines from Volvo and the first units have started to arrive on site.

The order comprises 52 articulated dump trucks, seven excavators and 12 wheeled loaders – all with Stage V diesel engines.

CPI managing director John Corcoran said: “The quarrying and aggregates sector has been put under real pressure these last 12 months. However, quarries across the country have remained open and machine hours are slowly being increased as work begins to pick back up again. Like any business, it’s imperative that we continue to meet customer demand – and we can only achieve this by delivering the latest and most efficient assets currently available.

“It might sound counterintuitive, but continual – and clever – investment remains the most sensible option for businesses during uncertain times, and this approach has ultimately unlocked a number of economic and environmental benefits for both CPI and its customers.

Volvo is Chepstow’s preferred brand. It bought 103 Volvo machines in 2019 and 99 in 2018.

“Our long-standing partnership with Volvo, along with their track record for both health & safety and technology innovation across dump trucks, excavators and wheel loaders, made this latest and significant investment a fairly simple choice for CPI,” John Corcoran said.

