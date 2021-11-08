Chinese boxes configured to meeting UK housing specs

Chapman Taylor and CIMC have collaborated on a modular residential format for the UK market

Chapman Taylor’s low-cost, high-rise answer to UK housing needs is to use the modular system of CIMC (China International Marine Containers Co Ltd).

Using volumetric technology, Chapman Taylor has designed apartment layouts for CIMC’s system. Chapman Taylor’s Interiors team worked with CIMC to create a concept design and full specification for the homes, which meet national space standards.

The strategy is that the system will be installed via CIMC’s UK subsidiary Integrated Module Solutions Ltd (IMS).

Chapman Taylor said that using Chinese pods would result in higher quality buildings than traditional British construction. It would also deliver “attractive commercial savings”.

CIMC Modular Building Systems (MBS) is said to be the largest supplier of modular buildings and modular building systems in the world. It provides pods for Hilton, Marriot and InterContinental hotel groups, In the UK it recently supplied nearly 800 bedsit pods for Newcastle University’s new Park View Student Village, built by Galliford Try.

Galliford Try also plans to use the Chinese boxes to build Flax Place in Richmond Street, Leeds – a 350-apartment scheme with 11- and 15-storey towers, designed by Chapman Taylor. [See our previous report here.]

CIMC recently obtained BOPAS (Build-Offsite Property Assurance Scheme) certification, which allows a New Homes Warranty to be obtained through BLP Insurance.

Chapman Taylor said that securing BOPAS certification “illustrates the joint commitment of Chapman Taylor and CIMC to providing a high-quality and sustainable multifamily living solution that will help to tackle the UK’s housing shortage while providing enjoyable places to live across the country”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk