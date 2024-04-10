Clancy adds to leadership team

Daniel Tonkin (left) and Simon Hyams

Daniel Tonkin has joined Clancy from Morrison Water Services as operations director for its work for South West Water.

Former Buckingham Group managing director Simon Hyams has joined Clancy, after just three months at John F Hunt, to becomes operations director in the major infrastructure division.

Daniel Tonkin’s appointment follows Clancy’s success in November 2023 in securing a place on South West Water’s capital delivery programme Tier 1 Delivery Partners framework. This will include the installation, refurbishment and renewal of pipelines, gravity mains and sewers, and pumping stations across Devon and Cornwall. He was previously a contract director for Morrison Water Services and has also worked for Mace and Balfour Beatty.

Simon Hyams will be working alongside Clancy’s business development and operations teams to support the long-term growth of its civil engineering and major infrastructure division. After the collapse of Buckingham Group Contracting, Simon Hyams joined John F Hunt Regeneration as managing director just last December.

Clancy chief executive Matt Cannon said: “We’re pleased to welcome Daniel and Simon as we expand our senior team in a reflection of the strong growth in our civil engineering teams. As our partnership with South West Water gets under way and as significant capital investment is put in place to improve critical networks and transport across the UK, Daniel and Simon’s expertise will provide extra firepower to our delivery.

“Consistent investment in and development of our people, as well as a long-term approach to succession planning, are incredibly important to us as an independent, family-owned business. Daniel and Simon’s experience of strengthening teams’ capabilities and building long-standing relationships with clients fits well with our culture at Clancy.”

