Clancy lands £12m pipeline deal

Clancy is constructing 43km of a drinking water main between Etton in Cambridgeshire and Bexwell in West Norfolk.

The 800mm diameter steel pipe will take until spring 2024 to complete.

Clancy is acting as a subcontractor to Costain as part of Anglian Water’s Strategic Pipeline Alliance. Its route will include 187 open cut crossings across three local planning authorities at a varying depth of up to five metres.

The Strategic Pipeline Alliance comprises Anglian Water, Costain, Farrans, Jacobs and Mott MacDonald Bentley. It was set up to build more than 300km of new water main to distribute clean water across the region.

The programme will pave the way for new housing development and protect watercourses.

Ronan Clancy, executive director at Clancy, said: “This critically important programme will make sure that the network is well-equipped and resilient for the future.”

