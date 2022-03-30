Clarion tenders another 20-year contract

The 20 year contract is expected to be worth £600m.

Clarion is one of the UK's largest housing association, owning and managing 125,000 homes.

It has published a contract notice for a supplier to provide planned investment and regeneration major works to properties that it owns and manages across the south and south London region. The properties in these areas cover a mix of general needs, supported housing and leaseholder/shared ownership properties, many of which are contained within blocks of flats.

The contract will run for 20 years – April 2023 to end of March 2043 – with a ‘no fault’ break clause exercisable on notice after the first three years. Clarion will review the Contract at least every five years to decide whether or not to exercise this clause.

This contract will run alongside the £1.2bn contracts awarded by Clarion in 2019 to Engie, Wates and United Living, which also run for 20 years. Engie is working on homes in East Anglia, Birmingham and Coventry; Wates manages north London; United Living leads in south London, Kent, the southern home counties and Dorset.

Although the area now being advertised – the south and south London – sounds very much like United Living’s region, Clarion said that there was no overlap in geography.

A Clarion spokesperson said: “We are procuring a new 20-year partnering contract to cover planned investment work for around 23,500 homes across the south and south London regions, including in Merton, Maidstone, Mole Valley and Tonbridge and Malling. This contract would enable us to complete component work, such as kitchens and bathrooms, as well as major project works and cyclical decorations.

“This is a separate procurement and unrelated to the United Living contract, which is still continuing.”

The contract notice can be found at www.delta-esourcing.com

