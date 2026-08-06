Clarion's Latimer tops out Ealing development

Nick Wood (Clarion Regional Managing Director), Cllr Louise Brett (Ealing Council), Cllr Peter Mason (Leader, Ealing Council), Cllr Monica Hamidi (Ealing Council), Tony McCauley (JJ Rhatigan)

The topping out ceremony was attended by representatives from Latimer and JJ Rhatigan, alongside local councillors. Private sales on the scheme are now open, with shared ownership homes due to be offered from September.

The scheme will form part of a neighbourhood that combines contemporary homes with the restoration of Twyford Abbey's heritage buildings and surrounding landscape.

Sustainability has also been built into the development, with homes powered by renewable electricity generated from rooftop solar panels and energy-efficient air source heat pumps providing heating and hot water, which will help to lower future residents’ household bills.

The development forms part of Clarion Housing Group's wider partnership with Ealing Council to deliver much-needed homes across the borough. Nearby, Clarion is also delivering the regeneration of Sherwood Close, which will provide 362 new homes, around two-thirds of which will be affordable.

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