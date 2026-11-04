H. E. Services invests £1m in electric Sany plant

The first four STH625E fully electric telehandlers have arrived at the plant hire company. Alongside the new electric telehandlers, the wider order includes Sany electric excavators, including the 1.9t SY19E and 4.5t SY35E.

The Sany STH625E combines compact dimensions with the lifting performance required for a wide range of construction and industrial applications. Its fully electric operation makes it particularly well suited to indoor environments and urban construction sites where minimising noise and exhaust emissions can be beneficial.

The machine can lift loads of up to 2,500kg to a maximum height of six metres. With an overall width of 1,850mm and a cab height of 1,920mm, it is designed to operate in restricted spaces where manoeuvrability and compact dimensions are essential.

Offering up to eight hours of working time, depending on operating conditions, the STH625E is equipped with a comfortable operator environment featuring heating, air conditioning, an adjustable suspension seat and a 10-inch touchscreen display. An integrated reversing camera and additional safety features support confident day-to-day operation.

An integrated energy recovery system is designed to improve efficiency, while the machine’s charging options support convenient recharging between periods of use.