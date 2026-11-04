New CFO for Mace Consult

Shaun Hughes, new CFO of Mace Consult

Hughes will be tasked with supporting Mace Consult’s long-term growth ambitions across its regional hubs. He brings more than 20 years’ experience leading finance, procurement and IT teams for multinational companies in a range of industries across Europe, Asia, the United States and Middle East. His key experience includes senior global leadership roles with Orora, Telstra, Elders, IBM and EBOS.

Davendra Dabasia, CEO Mace Consult, said, "We’re delighted to welcome Shaun to the business at an exciting phase of our journey. As a newly independent company, we are building the senior leadership team to scale our operations, support our exceptional people and their careers, whilst helping clients deliver complex programmes with greater certainty.

“Shaun brings with him a wealth of experience, and I am confident he will make a significant contribution to our executive team as Mace Consult enters a new phase of growth.”