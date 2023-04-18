Clegg starts work on derelict school

Managers and stakeholders on site

Maltby Grammar School near Rotherham, shut for more than a decade, is being converted into a community resource and education facility.

Built in the early 1930s, the school closed in 2012 and had fallen into a state of disrepair after being mothballed.

Maltby Learning Trust is now bringing the historic building back into use with plans to create spaces for start-up business and training organisations.

Clegg Construction has just started work on site to refurbish the building. It is also building a steel frame extension in the existing courtyard to provide space for an exhibition hall.

Pre-construction director Ross Crowcroft said: “We have wide experience of working both within the heritage sector and the education sector, so this scheme is a perfect fit for our expertise at Clegg Construction.”

Maltby Learning Trust chief executive David Sutton said: “The works will see the old grammar school building repurposed and will create a community resource that accommodates local services, supports wellbeing, employment and enterprise, and provides substantial learning opportunities for the Maltby community.”

The redevelopment project was part of a winning bid to the government’s Levelling Up fund by Rotherham Council, getting £4.5m towards the project.

The renovation is due to be completed at the end of this year. Other members of the team working alongside Clegg Construction include Self Architects, engineer GCA and employer’s agent and project manager Cube.

