Sully-Miller’s previous work in California includes the repair of taxiways C and L at Long Beach Airport

Sully-Miller Contracting Company's contract includes the placement of about 45,000m3 of concrete, 22,200 tonnes of asphalt, and 60,000 tonnes of aggregate.

The 1,100m-long Taxiway P will provide a connection between the north and south airfields and access to the Midfield Satellite Concourse, which is currently under construction.

Sully-Miller’s work on site is scheduled to start in February 2020 and should take 15 months.

