Competition watchdog probes gutter merger

ARP gutters

Stock market listed Alumasc , which makes gutters and drainpipes, announced in July that it has agreed a £10m deal with Richard Muddimer to take over Aluminium Roofline Products (ARP) and his Rainwater Online Holdings business.

Based in Leicester, ARP was established in 1987, and operates from four facilities totalling over 47,000 square feet. It has 70 staff and turned over £11m last year. Alumasc turned over £89m.

The CMA said today that it was considering whether the deal could result in a substantial lessening of competition within the market and has invited comments on the transaction from any interested party by 9th November 2023.

Alumasc said: “The group continues to engage with the Competition & Markets Authority on its proposed acquisition of ARP Group, announced on 23rd July 2023, and expects this process to conclude during December 2023.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk