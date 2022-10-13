Conlon care home project moves forward

Jubilee Gardens

Conlon Construction was appointed in May this year by South Ribble Borough Council as main contractor for the Jubilee Gardens extra care home on West Paddock in Leyland.

Back in May, start of work was anticipated for January 2023. Now that the council has completed the planning process, Conlon plans to get on site before the end of this year, with completion due in 2024.

The planned building will have 70 apartments to support independent living for older people, along with a café and a hair salon.

Owned and managed by South Ribble Borough Council, Jubilee Gardens is the first scheme of its kind in the borough and Conlon’s first contract for the council in recent times, despite being a local business, based just five miles north of Leyland in Preston.

Conlon Construction chairman Michael Conlon said: “This will be a pivotal development for the local area, setting new standards in the design of extra care facilities that are so vital for the community.

“As with all of our projects, we will be ensuring that local contractors are tasked with supporting us, so we play our part in boosting businesses that, like us, contribute to the success of the local economy.

“Now that planning approval has been granted, we’ll be getting straight to work so that older residents in South Ribble can begin to experience all the benefits of Jubilee Gardens as soon as possible.”

Councillor Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Borough Council, said: "Despite the cost pressures within the construction industry the council has committed to deliver the scheme to achieve high levels of energy efficiency to assist residents with the rising cost of living. Jubilee Gardens is part of South Ribble Borough Council's planned investment programme for the borough, and I am pleased that we will be able to offer this support for residents in the future.”

