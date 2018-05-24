Construction starts at Sefton school

Wates won the contract to construct a new two-storey block at Maghull High School in Sefton in December 2017.

The building will house a school hall, dining room, performing arts suite and two floors of classrooms, replacing facilities that are no longer fit for use. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2019, at which stage parts of the existing school buildings will be demolished.

The project is the first of three proposed schemes that Wates Construction will deliver across the northwest, with Hartford High School in Northwich and Upton Heath Primary in Chester to follow.

“We have an excellent team in place and are already making great progress,” said Wates director Tony Shenton.