Construction employers join NOCN board

Tim Brownbridge (left) and Paul Allman

Joining the NOCN Job Cards board are BAM Nuttall academy manager Tim Brownbridge and Flannery Plant Hire director Paul Allman.

NOCN, formerly the National Open College Network, acquired CSkills from the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) in 2017 to becoming one of the largest UK construction awarding organisations. In 2019 it took over the Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS) from CITB as well.

As a charity, NOCN Job Cards is governed by a board of trustees, which supports the management team that runs the organisation.

Tim Brownbridge started his career spending eight years as a plant operator. He then spent 15 years in site supervision and management on major building and civil engineering projects before moving into training and qualifications in 2002. He has represented the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) in the development of industry standards on national working groups, card schemes and forums.

He qualified as an engineering technician in 2011 and two years late became a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers. He is currently chair of the employer development group for the groundworker apprenticeship and vice chair of the CPCS management committee.

Paul Allman joined Flannery last year after 24 years with the Hawk Group, where he was general manager until it fell into administration. He is also a council member of the Construction Plant-hire Association.

