Construction recycling centre opens in Oxfordshire

Richard Wilcock and James Whitelaw at Heidelberg’s Appleford recycling hub

Heidelberg's Appleford hub will now supply recycled material as well as primary aggregate, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt.

Heidelberg Materials UK, formerly Hanson UK, is planning further recycling centres at its sites this year and has set up a special devision for recycled materials.

James Whitelaw, recycling managing director at Heidelberg Materials UK, said: “Recycling, reusing and reducing the use of primary raw materials is crucial to reaching net zero. Our network of recycling hubs will allow us to provide the most sustainable products to our customers through circularity and innovation to enable building more, with less.”

The recycling hubs form part of Heidelberg Material’s recycling business line, which includes rebranded Manchester-based A1 Services, acquired by the company in 2022.

