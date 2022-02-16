Construction's marketing taglines: who's best?

Got your attention?

Whether it is Audi or Andrex – “Vorsprung durch Technik” or “Soft, strong and very very long” – whatever they are selling, marketers like to wrap it up in a memorable slogan.

The goal is to get your attention and, in a phrase, encapsulate not only what the company does, but also what makes it different from, perhaps better than, the competition.

Just for the hell of it, we’ve done a trawl of contractors’ websites to see what strap lines they have chosen to define and promote themselves.

They range from the straightforward – “We're a leading international infrastructure group” – to the rather more florid. Several are seemingly embarrassed to be in the building trade at all, so reluctant are they to admit it.

We’ve categorised them, best we can, and included a couple of consultancy firms too.

The Say What You Do-ers

Balfour Beatty: “We're a leading international infrastructure group”

Tilbury Douglas: “We are a leading UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fit out company”

The Smarties

Costain: “Improving people's lives with smart infrastructure solutions”

Keltbray: “Smart engineering solutions”

The Futurists

Wates: “Creating tomorrow together”

Sir Robert McAlpine: “Proudly building Britain's future heritage”

Morgan Sindall: “Creating a better built environment”

The Sustainables

Arup: “Creating sustainable futures”

Robertson Group: “Assuring a sustainable future”

Vinci: “Forging a sustainable world”

Kier: “Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK”

The Bold but Vague

Arcadis – “Improving quality of life”

To Infinity and Beyond

Mace: “To redefine the boundaries of ambition”

