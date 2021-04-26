Consultants chosen for £100m Cambridgeshire framework

Shire Hall, Cambridge

Cambridgeshire County Council, Cambridge City Council and Peterborough City Council are expected to use this framework as their primary route to procure technical and engineering service over the next five years to 2026.

While the contracting authorities give no guarantee of the volume of work that may be procured through this framework, and reserve the right to procure services through other routes, there is a lot of investment expected in the region’s housing, transport systems and other infrastructure in the coming years.

For this reason, the value of the services to be provided by WSP and Atkins through the framework agreement is expected to be between £80m and £100m.

WSP was a British firm until it was acquired in 2012 by the lesser known Canadian consultancy Genivar, which then adopted WSP as its group brand. It subsequently acquired Mouchel Consulting from Kier, Parsons Brinckerhoff from Balfour Beatty, Louis Berger and Golder.

WS Atkins was acquired by SNC Lavalin, also Canadian, in 2017.

