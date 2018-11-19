Contract awarded for Munich railway

DB Netz has appointed a consortium of Ed Züblin, Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau, Max Bögl Foundation and Bauer Spezialtiefbau the Overground West project. The contract, which has a value of about €189m (£170m), covers the line from Laim Station to the Donnersberger Bridge.

DB Netz overall project manager Markus Kretschmer said: “I am pleased that we can now award the first contract for the main construction works. With the consortium, we have gained competent partners for the construction of the second main line. So we can now start into the next phase of the construction activities.”

Among other things, the contract involves the dismantling and construction of new tracks and switches, the construction of two viaducts, a twin-track steel arched bridge and a noise barrier bridge. Other aspects include the renovation of Laim Station as well and site preparation works for the West Tunnel portal.

Designing will be starting at the end of this month with construction set to begin in autumn 2019.

Bidding is under way for other aspects of the overall project.