A 148m-tall main tower will be inset with a smaller structure. The buildings are designed to represent a mother holding the hand of her child and are dubbed Mama tower and Baby tower. They will stand near the near the city’s Pike Place Market.

Pinnacle Plus is the developer of the scheme, which has been designed by Hewit.

The project will contain 524 apartments.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2020.

