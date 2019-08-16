Contract signed for $805m Californian light rail line

Kiewit-Parson’s design-build contract includes a base scope of US$805.6m (£666m) for the first nine miles of the project from Glendora to Pomona. There is also a two-year contract option to complete the full 12.3-mile project to Montclair for a total contract award of US$1,186.9m (£982m) if additional funds are secured by September 2021.

The base scope includes all elements of design and construction for the first nine-mile segment, including relocation of the existing freight track, installation of the light rail track system, four new light rail stations and improvements at 40 grade crossings - nearly half with new or renovated bridges.

The proposal by Kiewit-Parsons was deemed the best value for the agency following a nearly two-year procurement process. Their final proposal resulted in the team being ranked highest in all technical evaluation categories, and provided the lowest bid price based on the formula set out in the request for proposals (RFP).

Kiewit and Parsons have already built the first two segments of the Foothill Gold Line project, which were completed on time and under budget in 2003 and 2015 respectively.

Major construction of the new section will begin in 2020 and take approximately five years to complete to Pomona and eight years to complete to Montclair, if the contract option is activated.

It is estimated that the project will create more than 16,000 jobs during construction.

