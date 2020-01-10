Contractor signed to finish Dawnus school

CGI of Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School

The new Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School was one of three school building projects in Powys on the books of Dawnus Construction when it collapsed into administration in March 2019.

Work on the new £11.5m Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School started in July 2018 but came to a halt when Dawnus went into administration, 27 weeks into a 52-week programme.

Pave Aways Ltd has this week been awarded the contract to finish the 360-pupil primary school, which is being built as part of the Welsh government's and Powys County Council's 21st Century Schools programme.

The Knockin-based company has completed several school building projects for the council previously, including constructing a new replacement building for Ysgol Carno and carrying out major refurbishment works at Ysgol Glantwymyn.

Cllr Phyl Davies, the county council’s cabinet member for education, said: "I'm delighted that we have awarded the contract to Pave Aways and look forward to continuing our working relationship as we look to finish this school building project.

"We are very happy with the work they carried out at Ysgol Carno and Ysgol Glantwymyn and believe that they will do the same for Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School.

"This has been a testing period for the school community and I would like to thank them for their patience while we searched for a new contractor.”

Steven Owen, managing director of Pave Aways, said: "We are very proud to be continuing our partnership with the council and delivering a new school that will be fit for the future of primary education in Welshpool. Our experience in the sector means our team from on site to back office staff understand the issues and constraints of working on education schemes and we look forward to working on this exciting project."

Work is set to start on site this month (January).

Meanwhile replacement contractors for Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng in Welshpool and the £23m Ysgol Bro Hyddgen in Machynlleth – the other Dawnus schools in Powys – are expected to be confirmed soon.

