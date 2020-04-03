Contractors begin work on Glasgow field hospital

The main contractors involved in the construction of NHS Louisa Jordan are Balfour Beatty, Kier, Robertson and Graham.

A construction crew of more than 400 is working alongside nearly 150 NHS Scotland clinicians and operational staff to establish NHS Louisa Jordan. It will provide an initial 300 beds for use during the coronavirus outbreak, with the capability to increase capacity to 1,000 if required. Plans for the hospital were announced on Monday.

Scotland's health secretary Jeane Freeman praised the site staff. “They are working together, under exceptional circumstances, to deliver a clinically safe and fit for purpose hospital that if required, will provide extra capacity for NHS Scotland," she said.

