Contractors picked for KL-Singapore railway

Contracting teams have been chosen for both the northern and southern civil works for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project.

MyHSR Corporation has named Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad - Gamuda Berhad consortium (MRCB Gamuda Consortium) as project delivery partner (PDP) for the northern portion of the alignment and the Syarikat Pembenaan Yeoh Tiong Lay Sdn Bhd-TH Properties consortium (YTL-THP) for the southern section.

The contracts will be awarded upon the satisfactory conclusion of negotiations between MyHSR and the two PDPs. The PDPs will be responsible for designing and delivering the civil works at an agreed cost and schedule.

“We are pleased to have selected two very capable consortia to work on the project.” said Dato’ Mohd Nur Ismal bin Mohamed Kamal, chief executive officer of MyHSR. 2The PDPs will bring both local and international experience, through their own experience in building railways in the country and through partnerships with HSR experts, and together, we will build the KL-SG HSR project.”

The PDP tender was called on 22 November 2017 (link opens in new tab). The tender was open to parties with experience in railway design and construction, familiar with Malaysian Railway construction practices and regulatory requirements, as well as the Malaysian supply market conditions. The tender also promoted involvement of Malaysian firms consistent with the government’s procurement objectives to stimulate and encourage the growth of local industries through optimal usage of local resources and materials.