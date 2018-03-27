Contractors vie for Carillion’s Milburngate role

Durham County Council has granted planning permission for construction of the £150m mixed-use Milburngate development on the banks of the River Wear.

Milburngate is being created by a development consortium of Arlington Real Estate and Richardsons Capital. Milburngate is set to become a new district in the City of Durham, with leisure facilities, bars and restaurants, offices and apartments.

This project marks the second phase of their regeneration project, which follows the redevelopment of Freeman's Reach on the opposite bank of the River Wear.

Carillion had been a partner in the project but sold its share to Arlington and Richardsons in December 2017, in a fire sale of assets shortly before its collapse. This has put the main construction contract up for grabs.

The developers are in a pre-qualification process with potential construction contractors and following the completion of this in the coming weeks, an invitation to submit tenders from shortlisted contractors will be issued.

Arlington Real Estate managing director Allan Cook said: “Milburngate will bring a range of cultural, social and economic benefits and we are delighted Durham County Council share in our vision with the granting of our application. The delivery of this transformational project will have a positive impact that reaches beyond the city’s boundaries and will help attract people to Durham from across the northeast and further afield.”