Corby polystyrene factory targets construction market

The new factory in Corby

Sundolitt is opening an 11,000 sqm purpose-built manufacturing site in Corby, Northamptonshire early in 2023, to produce expanded polystyrene construction products.

Sundolitt is the UK division of Norwegian group Sunde AS, Europe’s leading producer of expanded (EPS) and extruded (XPS) polystyrene. The Corby factory is Sunde’s largest investment in the UK, adding significant production capacity to key sectors within the construction, house-building and civil engineering markets.

Sunde chief executive Bertil Sunde said: “We are committed to the long-term strategic development of Sundolitt Ltd in the UK market and this investment will enhance our market position as a leading European supplier of EPS products.”

UK general manager Colin Morrow added: “We plan to recruit locally, offering quality employment in the new facility and developing a tight-knit team.”

