Cost disagreement forces 12-month delay to Irish road scheme

Sisk was appointed last year for the reconfiguring of the Dunkettle Interchange and has been getting on with preparatory work. The contract required that the forecast of costs must be agreed prior to proceeding with main construction works. TII has now issued a statement confirming that agreement has not been reached. It said that both parties remain committed to advancing the project and that TII and Sisk have worked together throughout stage one to develop the project to be much better prepared for the construction of the main works.

Worse than anticipated ground conditions and the consequent increase in scope make it necessary to return to the market for the tendering of main works contract, said TII.

It will now move to tender for the construction contract. It is anticipated that the construction contract will be awarded in 2020 with sectional openings taking place during 2022, and full completion in 2023. Overall, this pushes the completion date back by 12 months.

TII said that it and Sisk will continue to work collaboratively on advance works including utility diversions and a new link road.

The interchange is strategically important as it is the intersection of a number of key national routes: the M8/N8 Dublin to Cork Road; the N25 Cork to Waterford Road; and the N40 Southern Ring Road, through the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

The proposed development includes a series of direct road links, a grade-separated junction arrangement, four roundabouts, 52 structures of various forms, intelligent transport systems and facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

